College to conserve a part of history on its campus

Laterite wall, known as Cheraman Kotta, is likely to be the remains of a British redoubt

It is known among local residents of Dharmadam, near Thalassery, as Cheraman Kotta (Cheraman fort), probably to connect it with the legend linking Cheraman Perumal and Dharmadam. However, historians consider the decrepit 2-metre wide laterite brick wall occupying 25 sq. m. area on the campus of Government Brennen College, the ruins of a redoubt constructed during the British rule.

The college authorities have now initiated measures for the conservation of the ruins with the support of the State Archaeological Department. They have given a representation in this regard to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in whose Pinarayi Assembly constituency the college campus is located, and Minister for Ports and Archaeology Ramachandran Kadannappally.

Archaeology Department Director G. Prem Kumar visited the site a few days ago. “It is very rare that a college campus happens to be the site of a historical monument,” said Principal and history professor A. Valsalan.

The laterite wall is likely to be part of a structure constructed by the British over 300 years ago, he said adding that the ruins could not survive rain and shine for long unless it is conserved.

Dharmadam is believed to be Dharmapatanam, an ancient port city, and according to legend, the sister of king Cheraman Perumal lived there. The legend says that Cheraman Perumal visited Dharmapatanam to bid adieu to his sister before his trip to Makkah after his conversion to Islam.

Mr. Kumar said that the Department would submit its recommendation to the government for conducting a salvage excavation at the site as part of conserving the monument and the area. He also said that a proposal would be submitted to the government for constructing a 2.5-m wide walkway for visitors around the monument. The laterite wall was constructed using mud and lime and the top surface of the wall has spaces to fix cannons. The fact that the wall has unusual width has given rise to speculation among historians that it is the ruins of a structure to stockpile weapons or of a surveillance post. The hillock used to be a strategic place for watching movements of troops and ships at sea, according to historians who refer to William Logan’s Malabar Manuel that gives information about redoubts constructed in the region during the British rule.