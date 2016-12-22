Climate change hits mango farmers

Muthalamada produces the most sought-after varieties in India — Alphonso, Neelam, Mallika, Malgova, and Chenthooram. | Photo Credit: K_K_Mustafah;K_K_Mustafah -

The cyclone Vardah that wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu seems to have caused climate changes at Muthalamada, the mango hub of Kerala, where premature dropping of mango flowers and fruits is worrying the farmers.

‘‘Though there is no expert conformation on the role of Vardah at Muthalamada, the situation is quite worrying. The misty climate prevailing now is not at all feasible for mango orchards,’’ said farmer S. Guruvayurappan.

The damages are more visible at Chappakkad, Vellarankadavu and Naripparachalla areas, where almost all the families are engaged in mango cultivation. The orchards which bloomed during October and early November is now the worst-affected. Many mango orchards are on leased farm lands where the annual lease amount is ranging between Rs. 70,000 to Rs.1 lakh an acre.

The farmers are now pinning their hopes on the trees that bloom during December end and January.

Muthalamada mangoes hit the world market much before other competitors from Peru and Venezuela. Exports alone account for Rs.200 crore a season from Palakkad.

“Exporters have started flocking our villages for adavance booking.

But, we are quite unsure of the yield during the arriving season,” said Mohan Kumar, general secretary, Muthalamada Mango Merchants Association.

Muthalamada produces the most sought-after varieties in India — Alphonso, Neelam, Mallika, Malgova, and Chenthooram. The panchayat has over 600 contractors, 36 registered exporters, and 20 mango-parking facilities.

These units provide jobs to as many as 15,000 people during the season as pluckers, sorters, and packers.