Chilly weather no hurdle for Munnar marathon

Participants in the high-altitude marathon pass through a tea garden road in Munnar on Saturday.  

Nearly 800 people participate in first high-altitude marathon

Hundreds of people, including foreigners, participated in the first high-altitude marathon held at Munnar on Saturday.

The 71-km ultra-marathon began from ATC Stadium in Old Munnar at 4 a.m. Twenty persons took part in it.

The 42.10-km full marathon was flagged off at 5.15 a.m., 21.1- km half marathon at 6.30 a.m., and seven-km ‘run for fun marathon,’ at 10 a.m.

A new experience

Despite the chilly weather, nearly 800 people participated in the marathon. It was a new experience for the participants and visitors in Munnar. A large number of local people witnessed the event.

L.L. Meena, a Delhi resident and an Army official in Jammu and Kashmir, won the first place in the ultra-marathon while Munnar Eco Nagar resident Murthy won the second place. The half marathon was flagged off by cricketer Sreesanth.

Kestrel Adventures organised the event with a view to promoting adventure tourism in Munnar.

