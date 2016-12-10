Chandy to petition high command

more-in

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and his supporters, particularly legislators, will meet the party high command on December 12 to express their reservations about the recent reconstitution of District Congress Committees that found them being sidelined.

The UDF legislators are expected to be in Delhi for the proposed dharna in front of Parliament on December 14 in protest against the demonetisation of high value currency notes. The UDF leaders, led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, are also scheduled to meet President Pranab Mukherjee on December 13 to apprise him of the adverse impact of demonetisation on Kerala.

Though Mr. Chandy has been cautious about displaying resentment, he has dropped enough hints that he is not happy with the revamp. “I will express my opinion to the party high command and cannot share it with the media,” he had told mediapersons after he returned from a visit to Dubai. He added that the Congress workers preferred holding organisation elections, a view that Mr. Chandy had conveyed during the discussions held prior to the announcement of the new DCC presidents.

The Chandy faction believes that it did not get its due in accordance with its relative strength. Out of the 14 DCC presidents, the faction got only five, down from the earlier seven it shared with the Chennithala faction. The faction had to suffer the loss to accommodate some of Mr. Sudheeran’s nominees such as T.N. Pratapan, they feel.

The faction is cautious in its reactions because the revamp was processed by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is struggling to establish himself in Delhi. Besides, the faction hopes to push for more room when the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee comes up for reconstitution.