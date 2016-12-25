Chandy: extend PSC lists’ validity by a year

more-in

Various political leaders have mounted pressure on the government to recommend the Public Service Commission to extend the tenure of the rank lists that are set to expire by this month end.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said here on Saturday that the government should extend at least by one year the validity of all lists for which the PSC has not been prepared fresh ones so far.

As many as 180 lists that have completed three years and were extended up to December 31 will expire next week.

Even after granting an extension, if the commission prepares a fresh list, it could publish it and cancel the old list.

Chances of graft

If the commission cancels a list without publishing a new list and if a vacancy is reported, there could be corruption and nepotism when the slot is filled, he said.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) had extended the tenure of lists 11 times between 2011 and 2015. Hence, a lot of candidates got employment, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the agitations being staged by the Youth Congress and the PSC Rank Holders Association in front of the Secretariat did not augur well for the government.

It would take at least two years to prepare a list.

After cancelling the existing lists, if new lists are not prepared, it may lead to recruitment ban, he said.

BJP’s demand

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA O. Rajagopal visited Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State general secretary R.S. Rajiv who is on a fast in front of the Secretariat raising the same demand. Mr. Rajagopal said providing employment was the responsibility of the government and hence it should ensure jobs for all candidates on the list. He also demanded extension of the list.