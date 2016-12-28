Centre expresses concernover Left wing extremism

more-in

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the Left wing extremism assuming serious dimensions in certain parts of the country in the recent past.

The incidents that occurred in Kerala underscored the paramount need for further tightening up of administrative and police machinery, Mr. Singh said while chairing the 27th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council here on Wednesday.

The Home Minister said that all possible steps would be taken to preserve and strengthen the integrity and safety of the country, it be either from external or internal threat. The State governments should ensure better inter-State coordination and take up joint operations in common border areas, he said.

The government was committed to further strengthening the Zonal Councils and Inter-State Councils. The meetings of five Zonal Councils and their standing committees were held in 2015 after a long gap, he said.

The Zonal Councils provide a common meeting ground for States to promote and facilitate coordinated efforts for fostering economic and social development, the Home Minister said.

The council reviewed progress of implementation of various recommendations made in the last meeting relating to issues of fishermen, Peninsular Region Industrial Development Corridor, Extension of High Speed Rail Corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Udupi, introduction of peninsular tourism trains in the zone and amendments to the New Road Transport & Road Safety Bill.

Issues which related to uniformity in allocation of funds for scholarships in proportion of population of SC/ST for all courses, revision of ceiling on profession tax, prevention of communicable diseases, Naxalism, promotion of oilseeds and oil palm cultivation and development of Puducherry Airport were also taken up at the meeting. Out of the 22 items discussed, 16 were resolved. Karnataka has decided to host the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi; Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy; Minister for Finance and Planning, Andhra Pradesh, Y. Ramakrishnudu; Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Karnataka, T.B. Jayachandra; Minister of Forest, Tamil Nadu, Dindugal C. Srinivasan; and Minister for Home and Labour, Telangana, Naini Narasimha Reddy.

The meeting was attended by Naini Jayasheelan, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, and senior officers from Central and State governments.