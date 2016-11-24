Cash crunch takes a toll on paddy farm workers

more-in

Sowing of seeds in progress at a paddy field at Vengal in the Upper Kuttanad village of Peringara on Thursday. – PHOTO: LEJU KAMAL

The season of paddy cultivation begins in Upper Kuttanad and sowing of seeds is nearing completion.

But, farm workers in this paddy bowl have been severely affected by the cash crunch following demonetisation.

“We do not have money to meet our daily expenses as our savings are blocked in the Savings Account at the Peringara Primary Co-operative Bank,’’ said Kunjunnoonny, an octogenarian farmer from Peringara. Fortunately, the workers are cooperative and

they understand the ground reality. I paid them half wages, and that too by arranging money from a few relatives and friends. he said.

The state of affairs with most middle-class peasants in the Upper Kuttanad belt is similar. But, the question is

`how long can these farmers pull on like this ?’, asks Pramod Elamon, a Communist Party of India (Marxist)

leader from Peringara.

The uneasy calm at the otherwise busy Primary Co-operative Society at Chathankary is a reflection of the fear that has gripped

farmers about how to use their hard-earned money invested in the primary co-operative bank.

Sam Eapen, society president, told The Hindu that a major crisis was looming large over this paddy bowl. Farm workers used to borrow money from the village primary cooperative bank (society) to meet their farming expenses. Demonetisation has ultimately closed this door by imposing severe financial restrictions on the cooperative sector.

The Peringara service co-operative society had only two customers on Wednesday who visited the bank to take gold loans, he said.

The co-operative society secretaries, Sosamma Thomas and Anitha.V, told The Hindu that the society, with 4,500 members, has 2,141 Savings Bank account-holders. The total deposit, including fixed deposits, at the village co-operative bank comes to around Rs. 6 crore and the bank had received no fresh deposit in the post-demonetisation period, they aid.

Mr Eapen said the society had decided to distribute seeds and fertilizers to the farmers by arranging funds from various other

sources. Mr .Eapen said paddy cultivation was progressing in not less than 5000

acres in the Upper Kutanad belt of Pathanamthitta alone.