Case registered against MLA

The Thrissur East Police have registered a case against Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara for revealing the name of the Wadakkanchery gang rape victim at a press conference here recently.

The police registered a case against him under IPC Section 228 A following a complaint by P.C. Ravi of Parappookklara.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akkara said the case against him would not stand legal scrutiny. “Revealing the victim’s name is a punishable offence under IPC Section 228. There is exemption in case if the victim has given written permission to reveal her name in special circumstances,” he said.

The MLA submitted a written document from the woman at the police station.

He alleged that the police were trying to charge another case against him for inciting violence during the Collectorate march taken out by the Congress here on Friday.

“A police team attacked me while I was trying to protect KSU leader Pramod from police caning,” Mr. Akkara said