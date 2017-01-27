CS ignored ACS’s counselin Tom Jose case, court told

more-in

A Special Court here on Friday heard that Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Nalini Netto had written at least 10 letters to the State government seeking penal action against ACS, Labour and Industries, Tom Jose, after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arraigned him as accused in an illegal amassment of wealth case.

Legal Advisor, VACB, C. C. Augustine told the court that he would submit the communication when the court considers the case again on February 6. Ms. Netto had forwarded the letters she received from VACB Director Jacob Thomas to Chief Secretary (CS) S.M. Vijayanand.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Baharudeen was considering a private plea that Mr. Vijayanand be prosecuted “for holding back” scores of recommendations from Ministers and department heads seeking anti-corruption enquiries or departmental action against bureaucrats suspected of graft.

The judge asked the VACB whether the Chief Secretary had authority to withhold action against bureaucrats facing anti-corruption probes.

Certain legal quarters interpreted his remark as an adverse comment on Mr. Vijayanand’s function. Some others maintained that the Chief Secretary, who had discretionary powers in service matters of bureaucrats, had acted well within his legal bounds and judge had merely sought information on the powers of the Chief Secretary.

The complainant Paichira Nawaz had alleged that the Chief Secretary ignored Ms. Netto’s counsel and perfunctorily dismissed VACB’s letters seeking suspension of Mr. Jose from service without assigning any justifiable reason. He said the Chief Secretary had also ignored files seeking prosecution of former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar on the charges of maladministration and misconduct.

Last week, the court had ordered Ms. Netto to produce all files concerning the service matters of Mr. Jose and Mr. Sen. Mr. Augustine submitted three files. The judge said they were voluminous and he required time till February 6 to study them.