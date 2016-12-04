CPI(M) to broad base stiragainst demonetisation

more-in

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has decided to broad base its agitation to the local committee level as part of its campaign against the anti-people policies of the Union government, including its demonetisation decision.

In a statement here on Sunday, the CPI(M) State secretariat said the Modi government was pushing for a cashless economy, which was not feasible in a country like India with a population that was not covered by debit or credit cards.

The party was not opposed to strong action against corruption. But it was with the people who were suffering because of the Centre’s demonetisation without proper preparation and the consequent shortage in currency supply.

The State secretariat protested against the Centre’s actions that virtually paralysed the rationing system in the State. The local level campaign will focus on the disruption in ration supply owing to the Centre’s action in the name of implementing the Food Safety Act.

The State had requested the Centre to provide time to Kerala for implementing the Act. As a result of the Centre’s refusal to give more time, a large number of eligible persons were left out of the priority list for ration eligibility. In some places, ration distribution was in severe crisis, it said.