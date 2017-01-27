CPI(M) resortingto disinformationcampaign: BJP

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership of instigating its cadres by spreading fake news.

Mr. Ramesh alleged here on Friday that the CPI(M) had resorted to spreading fake news that a bomb had exploded near the venue addressed by its State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan so as to create disturbances in the State.

The CPI(M) was attempting to put the blame on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while the truth was that the bomb which was in the possession of CPI(M) workers exploded. ‘‘This clever disinformation was a conspiracy to hide the embarrassment it faced after trying to mislead the public in the murder of BJP worker Ezhuthan Santhosh at Andallur in Kannur during the State School Arts Festival,’’ he said.

The BJP leader asked the CPI(M) leadership to stop spreading lies after carrying out attacks and killing RSS and BJP leaders. It was ludicrous to note that an attack on the CPI(M) State secretary had taken place in Kannur district when the Left party was in power, Mr. Ramesh added.