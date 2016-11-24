CPI(M) MLA gets 3-month jail for threatening police

more-in

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA A.N. Shamseer was on Thursday served a three-month prison term by a court here in a 2012 case against him for intimidation of police officers during a protest march organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here passed the sentence and slapped a fine of Rs.2,000 on him in the case. When contacted, Mr. Shamseer, who represents the Thalassery constituency, said that he was granted bail in the case.

The case was registered under Section 117 of the Kerala Police Act by the Kannur Town Police here against Mr. Shamseer, who was then State joint secretary of the DYFI, for threatening police officers. The case was that Mr. Shamseer in his speech, while addressing DYFI workers marching to the office of the Superintendent of Police here on July 20, 2012, allegedly said that DYFI workers should retaliate if they were beaten up by the police.