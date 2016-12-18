CPI blamed for ration supply problems

more-in

The Left Democratic Front government and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are responsible for messing up ration supply in the State, Kerala Congress (M) general secretary Joseph M. Puthussery has said.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Puthussery asked the CPI leadership to explain why the Food and Civil Supplies Department, headed by its nominee, failed to distribute the allotted food grains. The frequent deferment in ration supply dates is a tacit admission that the rationing system has come to a standstill. The government has not even remitted the requisite funds to procure the stock for December. The government should announce the dates on which ration supply can be resumed.

He said the government had not taken any steps for providing special sugar and raw rice normally supplied during Christmas. The government should first try to solve these issues. The CPI as the party handling the portfolio was primarily responsible for the lapses. His party supported the demand for additional food grain allocation and would not hesitate to line up with the united demand in this context, he said.