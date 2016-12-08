CM in mission mode for Haritha Keralam

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have got into mission mode to ensure the success of Haritha Keralam, his government’s first ambitious multi-dimensional development project to be launched since assuming power.

In an article released for publication on the eve of the launch of the Haritha Keralam mission, Mr. Vijayan indicated the huge challenge the government faces in implementing this programme with its focus on sanitation, water conservation, environmental protection and promotion of agriculture, but expressed optimism that the mission would be delivered with the active involvement of schools, colleges, Kudumbasree volunteers, the local bodies and the general public.

Listing out the challenges in each of these sectors, Mr. Vijayan emphasised the prime role that urban and rural local bodies would play to ensure development of each local community through suitable intervention tools.

“The main challenge is to implement the programme in a practical manner through assiduous planning,” he said. He said the mission will seek the involvement of field experts and research institutions that are involved in various kinds of studies.

“The success of Haritha Keralam mission will depend on how far it reaches out to the people,” he said. The two-lakh strong women force in Kudumbasree units also has a task cut out for them, making women the torch-bearers of development in its truest sense.

The government wants to ensure enough playing fields for various social organisations, institutions and others in general to intervene meaningfully in their own way to take Haritha Keralam forward.

Final message

The final message should span out to each family and each individual to inspire a civic sense in them that would go a long way in protecting the environment, the Chief Minister said.