CM counters criticism on Maoist action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the State government would not aid those who hurled unfounded criticisms against the police with the dark aim of undermining its morale.

His remark at the Kerala Police Officer’s Association special convention here was widely interpreted as a counter to the growing chorus of complaints from civil society and also within his own political front, notably the CPI, against the police killing of two suspected Maoists in Nilambur forests recently.

The significance of Mr.Vijayan’s comment seemed not lost on the audience that comprised almost entirely of police officers. They greeted it with thunderous applause.

He advised the police not to let baseless criticism weaken their resolve. Police functioning was not flawless. Mistakes might occur. They would be rectified. The police should act empathetically but decisively.

Mr. Vijayan told the police that there was no virtue or valour in administering third degree to locked up suspects to solve crimes or dispense justice. Supervisory officers would not be allowed to absolve themselves of such wrong doings by maintaining that the victim was tortured in their absence.

Corrupt policemen behaved like ostriches when it came to hoarding their ill-gotten wealth. “They bury their head in the sand refusing to face the reality that the public knew where their affluence came from,” he said.

If the police were to loose sight of the fact that they were foremost a disciplined uniformed force, they would risk their freedom to associate. Police associations should not overstep their brief. They should not become fertile grounds for factionalism in the department.

The police should behave properly with the public and this was non-negotiable.

The government would harness technology to optimise police deployment. Representation of women in the force would be increased to 15 percent. Police work hours would be limited to eight and their service conditions improved, he said.

Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran and State Police Chief Loknath Behera were among those present.