CM calls for public participation in Haritha Kerala Mission

The first phase of the Haritha Kerala Mission to be launched on December 8 will involve a slew of water conservation activities, including restoration of ponds, canals and springs, rainwater harvesting, construction of rain pits and recharging of wells.

The mission programme will also focus on improving agricultural productivity, promotion of organic farming, traditional methods of cultivation, and horticulture.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to ensure public participation in the Haritha Kerala Mission.

Addressing Ministers, officials, and District Collectors over a videoconferencing network on Tuesday, he said the mission was aimed at making Kerala green, clean, and self-reliant in agriculture.

Mr.Vijayan called on the Collectors to ensure the involvement of elected representatives, schools, colleges, religious institutions, industries, residents associations, and voluntary organisations and utilise social media to drum up support for the proposed activities.

The Chief Minister said saplings would be planted all over the State as part of a project aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change.

The Haritha Kerala Mission should also convert the State into a sustainable tourist destination, he said.