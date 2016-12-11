CM’s statement in poortaste, says Kummanam

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement finding fault with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and RSS for the Bhopal incidents.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Rajasekharan said the decision not to attend his scheduled function was taken by Mr. Vijayan himself when informed that some organisation was likely to stage a protest at the venue. Although the police had got in touch with the Chief Minister after pacifying the protesters, his reply was that he was abandoning the programme. To blame the BJP or RSS for this did not tally with political morality, Mr. Rajasekharan said.

The BJP leader further said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Director General of Police had got in touch with Mr. Vijayan immediately on learning about the incident. They had done so because they had higher sense of culture. For the Chief Minister to still brand everyone in Madhya Pradesh as ‘uncultured’ was beyond any reason.

The CPI(M) culture of killing its political opponents did not exist in any other State. Mr. Vijayan would also do well to recall who was responsible for the ‘hartal-like’ situation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sivagiri, Mr. Rajasekharan said.