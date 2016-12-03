Bring special children into the mainstream: MLA

more-in

“We should always be happy. There is no need to be downcast. We should have the confidence that we can do anything,” says Rosy M., a differently abled Plus One student at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, who recently came first in the light music contest at the State Special School arts festival, and hopes to study at the Civil Services Academy in future.

Her undeterred spirit was visible on the faces of many other children at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations organised by the Inclusive Education for the Disabled Secondary State (IED SS) resource teachers in the district under the aegis of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) here on Saturday.

Differently abled students presented light music, classical dance, western dance, Chendamelam, recitation, instrumental music, folk dance, and even Kalaripayattu on the occasion.

Inaugurating the programme, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, said everyone should come together to help differently abled children become a part of the mainstream society. Special children had a number of talents and these should be promoted. “Caring for them is a very demanding job. They need constant support and attention. But they should not be cast aside. Activities that help bring them into the mainstream and promote their talents should be taken up.”

The celebrations organised by resource teachers for such children were significant, he said. Inclusive education would help special children develop confidence, and move forward in life. Resource teaches who provided them special attention, opportunities to learn, and brought them into the mainstream were a model for everyone, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Stressing prenatal screening for detection of birth defects and early intervention wherever possible, he called on the government to continue the schemes already started for such children.

He said more programmes should be held to make society aware of such children and their talents. DIET Principal K. Kesavan Potti, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan additional director Raghavan, city Corporation Education standing committee chairman S. Unnikrishnan, and Thampanoor ward councillor Jayalakshmi M.V. spoke.

Prizes were presented to winners of various competitions in the State Special School Arts Festival on the occasion.

Later, special children from various schools presented cultural programmes.