Bomb hurled near Kodiyeri’s meeting venue

A bomb was hurled on Thursday night near a public meeting venue of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur in Kerala, with the Left party alleging RSS’s involvement in the episode. The incident left a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist injured.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. about 200 metres from the venue, where Mr. Balakrishnan was speaking at Nangarathupeedika in New Mahe area of Kannur, police said.

Mr. Balakrishnan left the venue shortly after the incident completing his speech, police said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram that strong action would be taken against the culprits. — PTI