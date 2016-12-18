Body of jawan killed in J&K to be brought home on Monday

more-in

The body of jawan Naik (Gnr) Ratheesh C. (35), who was killed along with two others in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought home at Kodolipram, near Mattannur here, on Monday.

The body of the jawan would be flown to the Calicut International Airport, from where it would be brought to his house in the forenoon. It would be cremated with full military and State honours.

Ratheesh, son of the late Payyadakkal Raghavan Nambiar, had joined Indian Army in 2001. The attack had occurred nine days after he left home on completion of his leave. Family sources said he was about to leave Jammu and Kashmir after completion of the deputation of his battalion. He is survived by wife and a child.

The district administration has made arrangements for the last rites. The jawans had died when terrorists opened fire on an Army convoy at Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir on December 17.