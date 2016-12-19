Body of jawan cremated with military honours

more-in

The body of jawan Ratheesh C., who was among the three jawans killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on December 17, was cremated with military honours on the compound of his house at Kodolipram, near Mattannur, here on Monday.

There was a huge turnout of people to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier when the body was kept for public viewing at his house at Kodolipram in the afternoon. The body, flown to the Kozhikode airport, was brought home in an open military vehicle at 2.15 p.m. Thousands of people reached the locality from early morning to give the final salute to the slain jawan.

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, P.K. Sreemathy, MP, MLAs E.P. Jayarajan and P.C. Vishnunath, District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali, District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar, District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, Congress leaders Sudhakaran and A.P. Abdullakutty, and CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan were among those who paid tributes to the martyr.

At the airport, the body was accepted by a 19-member Army group, led by Lt. Col. M. Ravichandran, of 44 Field Regiment, Coimbatore, to which the soldier belonged.

Among those who paid homage to the deceased jawan were officers of the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Defence Security Corps, War Memorial Committee representatives.

The 35-year-old jawan was the son of the late Chakkelakkandy Payyadakkan Raghavan Nambiar. He is survived by wife V.C. Jyothi and five-month-old child.