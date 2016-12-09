Body of Maoist leader cremated

more-in

The body of CPI(Maoist) Central committee member Kuppu Devaraj who was gunned down in an alleged police encounter in the Nilambur forests last month was handed over to his relatives, including his brother Sreedharan, on Friday.

His body, along with that of another Maoist Ajitha, had been kept at the morgue of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital here after post-mortem examination. The body, after being kept for homage near the mortuary, was cremated at the public crematorium on Mavoor Road here.

Kuppu Devaraj, who was also secretary of the Western Ghats Zone of CPI(Maoist), hailed from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Human rights activists led by ex-Naxalite A. Vasu had earlier said that the body would be kept for public homage at Varghese Smaraka Book Stall (set up in memory of Naxalite Varghese who was killed by the police in a fake encounter). But the idea had to be dropped after the police disallowed them in the wake of protests by activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha who picketed the Pottammal-Kuthiravattom road at noon.

Protesting against the decision of the police, Mr. Vasu said that law-enforcing bodies in a democratic set-up should not have yielded to intimidation by some organisations. However, the police said they had refused permission to keep the body for public homage following protests and fearing violence.

Several people from social, cultural and political spheres paid tributes to Kuppu Devaraj, whose body was wrapped in the Maoist flag. Prominent among them was CPI leader Binoy Viswam. Speaking to the media, he flayed the police for the encounter in the Nilambur forests. “The police should not behave like right-wing when the Left parties are in power in the State. Their approach to a situation should not be decided by the Sangh Parivar forces,” he said.

Mr. Viswam, who was assigned by the party to pay tributes to Kuppu Devaraj, said that he was against the politics of the Maoists but at the same time, was against killing of Communists. Ideologies cannot be tackled through bullets, he said.