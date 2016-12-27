Blame game continues over Sabarimala stampede

The Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, accompanied by TDB authorities and Police officials, visiting the stampede site near Malikappuram at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

more-in

The stampede that struck Sabarimala Sannidhanam on the eve of the annual Mandalam festival on Sunday, injuring as many as 31 pilgrims, has once again exposed the lack of co-ordination between the key stakeholders — the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board — in managing the crowd.

The stampede occurred immediately after the deeparadhana at the Ayyappa temple around 6.40 p.m.

The police said the stampede occurred when an iron railing collapsed as a huge crowd on the northern side of the Ayyappa temple complex near Malikappuram surged forward.

TDB clarification

Director-General of Police Loknath Behra said the TDB had failed to strengthen the iron barricades, despite the Police department’s written request to do so much before the beginning of the pilgrim season.

TDB member Ajay Tharayil and Chief Engineer G. Muraleekrishnan said the stampede site was near the steps leading to the Malikappuram flyover when the outflow and inflow of pilgrims clashed at a pressure point in the open space between the media complex and the steps.

Thousands of pilgrims paid obeisance to Lord Ayyappa on the occasion of the ‘Mandala pooja’ on Monday, marking the finale of the first phase of the three-month long annual pilgrimage even as the authorities stepped up crowd management and security measures after the stampede.

‘Won’t allow activists’

The Kerala government said it would not allow the entry of Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai into the Ayyappa temple. The activist has planned to lead 100 women to the hill shrine.

(With PTI inputs)