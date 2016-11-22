Bishop Mathew Vattakkuzhi dead

more-in

Bishop Mathew Vattakkuzhi, bishop emeritus of the Kanjirappally diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, is no more. He was 86. Mar Vattakkuzhi had led the diocese from 1987 to 2001.

He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam following age-related problems. The end came by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Born into an agriculture family at Vazhoor on January 20, 1930, Mar Vattakkuzhi studied at local schools and later joined the Parel Minor Seminary at Changanassery for spiritual studies.

He joined spiritual service in 1956, receiving ordination from Archbishop Mathew Kavukattu and three years later became his secretary.

When Kanjirappally diocese was formed in 1977, he joined as chancellor and vicar-general under the first bishop Mar Joseph Powathil.

When Mar Powathil moved out to become the Archbishop of Changanassery archdiocese, Mar Vattakkuzhi was consecrated bishop, after serving the diocese as its administrator for one year. He was consecrated bishop on February 26, 1987.

Bishop Vattakkuzhi retired in January 2001 and had been staying at Kanjirappally ever since.

The mortal remains of the bishop have been moved to his ancestral diocese of Sacred Heart Church, Chengal. His body will be taken to St. Dominics Cathedral, Kanjirappally, in a procession on Wednesday.

The procession will commence from Chengal at 9 a.m. Mar Vattakkuzhi’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.