Bird and butterfly survey gets under way at PTR

The Forest Department began a four-day bird and butterfly survey at the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Thursday. This is for the first time since 2008 that a bird survey is being organised in the wildlife reserve.

According to forest officials, the endeavour is being undertaken simultaneously in 25 camps that have been set up in the Periyar, Thekkady, and Vallakkadavu forest ranges. Spearheaded by the PTR Research range, the survey has been organised in association with the Trivandrum Natural History Society and the Kottayam Nature Society.

PTR deputy director Krishan Kumar said that over 320 species of birds had been spotted in the reserve during the 2008 survey. “The distinctive features of PTR attract a lot of birds. This is the converging place of almost all the ecosystems in the Western Ghats, including evergreen forests, lush meadows, deciduous forests, and the extensive Thekkady lake,” he said.

He added that conducting surveys in regular intervals would be beneficial for recognising the changes in ecosystem, besides recording the presence of birds.

The last butterfly survey in the PTR was conducted in 2014 during which over 250 species of butterflies had been recorded. These included rare ones such as Palm King, Baby Five-ring, Evershed’s Ace, Spotted Royal, and Pale Green Awlet. “The abundant presence of butterflies in a place is an indication of a healthy ecosystem prevailing there. The findings of the survey will be crucial for the conservation of PTR,” Joshy Sebastian, Forest Research Range Officer, said.

Over 100 people, including lepidopterists and ornithologists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka who represent various environmental organisations are participating in the survey. Lepidopterist S. Kalesh said that the recorded details of butterfly migration from the PTR were limited and the migration tracks of butterflies could be identified through frequent surveys.