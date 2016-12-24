Bio-manure to save crops

more-in

With rainfall deficit posing a serious threat to crops, the government has decided to promote the use of Methylobacterium biofertilizer in paddy fields for short-term drought mitigation.

Agricultural officers have been directed to procure sufficient stocks of the bacterium developed by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Field tests carried out in Thrissur have been found to be successful.

“It is a desperate measure to save paddy crops in rain-fed areas,” says Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar. “The biofertilizer is expected to protect the crop for a short period of time till the summer showers bring respite.” Popularly known as PPFM (Pink Pigmented Facultative Methylotrophs), the biofertilizer has been developed for drought- prone areas and is available in liquid and powder form. Application of PPFM from the vegetation stage has been found to be effective in protecting paddy from solar radiation and in enhancing growth and yield.

Greener paddy for 20 days

Tests done in Tamil Nadu have proved that the spraying of PPFM keeps paddy greener for up to 20 days, helping the crop rejuvenate when it rains within the period. PPFMs are naturally occurring bacteria found in plants, soil, and freshwater sources. They thrive on the methanol evolved from leaves as the source of carbon and energy and in response, secrete nutrients like cytokinin, auxins and nitrogen vital for plants.

A preliminary report on crop loss due to drought from October 31 to December 20 has estimated that 13170.58 hectares of paddy had suffered damage, resulting in a loss of Rs.51.97 crore. Officials say the damage is bound to go up by the turn of the year. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department is gearing up to promote drought- resistant varieties of paddy among farmers.

Mr.Sunil Kumar said an action plan to revive traditional paddy farming in Wayanad had received good response from farmers. “As many as 3,000 hectares in the district will be brought under paddy cultivation.”