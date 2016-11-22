Bid to tarnish coop. sector: Minister

more-in

The Assembly witnessed a rare display of camaraderie on Tuesday as the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) teamed up with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to lash out at the Central government for the restrictions imposed on cooperative banks following the demonetisation of high-value currency.

Moving a substantive motion at the start of the special one-day session, Minister for Cooperation A.C. Moideen said the RBI decision to curb the exchange and transaction of old currency notes in cooperative banks had virtually brought the entire cooperative sector in the State to a halt. He said the allegations that cooperative banks were harbouring black money were part of a political agenda aimed at tarnishing the sector.

Govt. charge

The State government, he said, would support efforts to unearth black money and widen the tax net but not at the expense of the cooperative sector which provided the backbone of the State’s economy. Pointing out that cooperative banks had mobilised deposits to the tune of Rs.1,27,000 crore, he said any move to weaken cooperative banks would have serious social consequences.

The Minister said the State government was ready to correct any lapses in the functioning of cooperatives. “We have started implementing the KYC norms even in primary banks, all queries from the Income Tax department are being provided clarifications and TDA is being deducted on deposits.”

UDF charge

Accusing the Centre of holding the cooperative banks hostage, UDF leader Oommen Chandy said the decision to demonetise high-value currency without proper preparations had led to chaos at a time when the spectre of drought was looming large over the country. He urged the State government to ensure the safety of deposits in cooperative banks.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was misusing its mandate to reap political gain, CPI(M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan said the demonetisation of currency had affected farmers, traders and fisherfolk across the country. The concept of a cashless society could not be enforced by holding a gun to people’s heads.

Former Finance Minister K.M. Mani said there was no need for the RBI to impose curbs on cooperative banks when it could have appointed observers to monitor their functioning. He said the restrictions had led to a situation for moneylenders to exploit the public. Mr. Mani feared that any move to weaken the cooperative sector would impact on the agricultural economy.