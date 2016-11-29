Bank unions to seek police protection

more-in

Anticipate unruly mobs from December 1

In view of the heavy rush for cash withdrawal at banks and ATMs expected to start on Thursday, bank employees’ unions are planning to seek police protection at the branches.

“We will present a formal application to the State Police Chief on Wednesday on behalf of all the bank employees in Kerala,” C.D. Josson, general secretary of the All-India Bank Employees Association’s State unit, told The Hindu.

“We apprehend that there could be troubles at the banks and people might even turn violent as they wouldn’t be getting the cash required for their essential end-of-month expenses.”

Mr. Josson pointed out that the banks were facing heavy shortage of cash and, hence, customers were not able to draw their allotted Rs. 24,000 a week. “Most banks are now rationing cash and have put a ceiling of Rs.10,000 or Rs.5,000,” he said.

“If this is the situation now, you can imagine how it would be on December 1 when people start withdrawing their salaries and pensions.”

In the first two weeks of the scrapping of the high-value bank notes, the customers were patient with the bank staff across the State. “The hard work done by the bank staff earned a lot of goodwill and the customers were very sympathetic,” Mr. Josson, who is also the State convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions, said.

However, the situation had changed now and the customers, weary of not getting the required cash even after standing in line for a long time, were getting restive and impatient.

He said there was no assurance that the RBI would pump in enough cash to meet the high demand for withdrawals in the first week of the month. “We are anticipating scuffles, word duals, and even some amount of violence at the bank branches and ATMs,” he said.

“In order to keep the people from turning violent, we are asking the government to arrange police protection at all bank branches across the State for the first few days of the week.”