BJP unleashing maliciouscampaign: Kadakampally

Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has dubbed as unfounded reports of the CBI detecting irregularities at the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank and the Central agencies raiding the Kadakampally Service Cooperative Bank.

Mr. Surendran told reporters here on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unleashing a malicious campaign against him. Allegations have been raised that cooperative banks have deposited demonetised bills in commercial and new generation banks.

A circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 17 had directed all banks against accepting the demonetised currency from cooperative banks, but the commercial and new generation banks ignored the directive and approached cooperative banks for accepting the notes.

This has given way to doubts that the RBI had given a silent nod to the new generation banks for accepting the currency from cooperative banks, he said.

Though he and Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had approached Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking permission for cooperatives to accept the demonetised Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes, it was not granted.

In this context, the cooperative banks cannot be blamed for refusing to wait till the Supreme Court order for disposing of the old notes, he said.

The decisions smacks of a conspiracy to help new generation banks to gain roots in the rural areas of the State by destabilising the cooperative banking network, he said.

Referring to the death of a staff of the Kadakampally bank, the Minister accused the BJP of trying to make political mileage and attempting to malign his character through false charges. All banks, including the primary credit cooperative banks as well as the credit societies were complying with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. This has been proved in the audit by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) as well as other agencies.

The century-old cooperative movement would gear up to brave the campaign against it and open more consumer and medical stores, among other activities for social good, he said.