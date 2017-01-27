BJP calls explosion a hoax

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said here on Friday that the alleged bomb attack at Thalassery near the venue where CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was addressing the meet on Thursday was a hoax.

BJP State cell coordinator K. Ranjith and party district president P. Sathyaprakash alleged at a press meet here on Friday that the bomb was hurled by CPI(M) workers at Komanvayal, about 400 to 500 metres away from Nangarathpeedika where the function was held. They said a group of CPI(M) activists came to Komanvayal, a BJP stronghold, and hurled a crude bomb around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. No one would believe that BJP workers would be able to escape on a motorcycle after hurling the bomb at a CPI(M) public function at Nangarathpeedika while the CPI(M) State secretary was attending the function and large number of police personnel were present, they stated.

They said that CPI(M) staged the bomb attack as part of a plan to divert the attention from the murder of BJP worker Santhosh at Dharmadam here when State School Arts Festival was on.