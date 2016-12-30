Ayurveda companies seek tweaking of wildlife laws

more-in

Ayurveda medicine manufacturers are desperately looking for a wide range of wild animal parts, including antlers, feathers, flesh, and horns, for their medicinal preparations.

The demand is in focus with the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) considering a request from Oushadhi, the government Ayurveda medicinal company, for antlers of spotted deer and sambar.

The manufacturers had raised the demand at a workshop organised at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur, in 2013.

The meeting, which felt that the non-availability of animal products was a matter of concern for both the practitioners and the beneficiaries, had recommended that the Chief Wildlife Warden should invoke Section 64 of the Wildlife Protection Act to frame rules for permitting the use of antlers, quills, horns, and feathers and also the rearing of small Indian civet for secretions.

According to the documents of the conference, the “horns, antlers, teeth, nail, quill, feathers, hair, flesh, skin, beak, blood, and a number of soft parts of animals are used in Ayurveda. Secretion of animals, which include milk, civetine, musk, bile, honey, lac, and excretions also find a place in Ayurvedic treatment.

Many uses

Most of these substances are used in various formulations and applications ranging from thailam, ghrutham, lehyam, gulika, and bhasmam, it said.

T.S. Madhavan Kutty, Chief of Research and Development, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, said the production of a few medicines using animal products had been stopped due to the scarcity of products and legal hassles involved in its collection.

The production of Yakrithari Vatika, which had the pelt of deer, Kasthuriadi Gulika, made out of glandular secretion of a deer, and Mahabhootharava Ghritham, made using urine of camel, horse, donkey, and elephant, had been stopped, he said.

Divya S. Balachandran, Head, R&D, Oushadhi, pointed out that the antler of deer was used in Shringabhasmam. Ivory is used in Hasthidantha Mashi, which is prescribed for hair loss. Horns of five animals, including rhino, deer, goat, buffalo, and cow, are used in Kombanchadi tablets. The ash of peacock feathers is used in Mayoorapicha bhasmam. Bile and gall bladder stones of cattle are used in Gorochanam. “As the wild animal products are unavailable, some drugs are either not manufactured or made with permissible alternatives,” she explained.

Sustainable use

P.S. Easa, a member of the National Board for Wild Life, said the conservation of wildlife also meant sustainable use of wild animal products.

“Such use shall not harm the animals. It can be permitted under strict regulation and monitoring of forest officials,” suggested Dr. Easa, who was the coordinator of the workshop.

It was also recommended that the Ayurveda manufacturers could be permitted to rear small Indian civet for secretion and vana samrakshana samithis may be empowered to rear the animal for supplying civet secretions, especially to practitioners of traditional Indian systems of medicine.

The meeting also proposed that the pharmaceutical industry should adopt modern techniques of synthetic biology as a substitute for the traditionally used medicines.