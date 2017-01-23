Aranmula stream being restored

Scooping of earth by a giant earth-mover in progress as part of the work to restore the illegally converted natural stream and reservoir in Aranmula Puncha on Monday.

The restoration of the illegally converted Aranmula chaal (natural reservoir and stream), Karimaramthode, in the environmentally fragile Aranmula Puncha has gained pace.

The Kerala High Court on June, 2014 directed the Pathanamthitta Collector to restore the waterbody.

District Collector R.Girija, who assumed charge five months ago, has put the project on the fast track.

She initiated dialogues with officials of the Kerala State Transport Project, Railways, and the Kerala Water Authority, who have applied for excavating earth from various hills for their development works in the district.

The Collector suggested that the KWA and the KSTP may utilise the huge quantity of earth that has to be excavated from the Aranmula stream and reservoir, disallowing pleas to raze hills to excavate earth.

The court order too found a firm footing with the Left Democratic Front, which was part of the Aranmula Action Council opposing the Aranmula airport project backed by the previous government, coming to power in May, 2016.

The new Collector gave priority to the stream restoration project with the backing of the new government.

Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar have stressed the need to restore the natural stream and revive paddy cultivation in Aranmula Puncha. The Collector’s efforts started yielding results with the initially reluctant KSTP and KWA opting to utilise the earth to be removed from the stream.

The KWA has already taken away 10,000 cubic metres of earth for its drinking water project in Alappuzha.

KSTP contractors have started scooping out 20,000 cubic metres of earth from the stream for the MC Road development project.

Following the government’s action, villagers are hoping that the once-verdant and water-rich Aranmula Puncha and natural streams would be restored to its original state.

The Aranmula stream and reservoir were illegally converted 12 years ago.