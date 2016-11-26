Appam plant idling at Sabarimala

more-in

Prasadam production still outsourced; unit can produce 25,000 Appams a day

A mechanised Unniyappam (Appam) plant installed at Sabarimala five months ago is gathering dust as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is yet to make use of the facility, which can produce 25,000 superior quality Unniyappam a day.

The TDB installed the fully mechanised at Sabarimala in June. The plant was designed and installed by a Bengaluru-based firm, SS Automation Solutions Private Ltd. The Bengaluru firm installed the plant at the Prasadom Complex at Sabarimala as an offering to Lord Ayyappa, says M.S. Suresh, company director.

However, the TDB has to attach a packing unit too to the production unit in order to make it fully mechanised. As per the original proposal, the end product will be nitrogen-packed Unniyappam packets, which could considerably increase the shelf life and quality of the Sabarimala prasadom.

Outsourcing continues

Interestingly, the TDB continues to outsource the Unniyappam production, entrusting the task to a few contractors who have been in the field for several years. The contractors engage around 200 workers who were found to prepare and pack the Prasadom in a manner which reportedly affects the quality and shelf life of the product.

By mechanising the Appam production, the TDB could have reduced the cost of production and tackled the hygiene problem, official sources said. The machine can be operated with just two persons.

Board sources said the officials had kept the unit idle since packing unit too had to be installed to make the process fully mechanised. However, many board officials are of the opinion that the authorities could have at least made use of the production unit that was proclaimed a success at the demo.