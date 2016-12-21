An impressive presence in Mollywood

more-in

Jagannatha Varma, who died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, was an impressive presence in Malayalam cinema for over four decades.

Mr. Varma, 77, was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a bout of pneumonia.

He had an imposing figure, with a voice to match. Little wonder perhaps he was often the first choice to portray the DGP or other senior police officials.

It is difficult to think of any other actor who has played as many such roles and with as much finesse. He quit his job as a Superintendent of Police to concentrate on his acting career. He made his debut with the film Mattoli in 1978.

“Nobody could have played a senior police officer better than Varma,” director Joshiy, who worked with him in several films, including New Delhi, Pathram, and Lelam, said.

“That is why I cast him even for the one scene in Lion, as the DGP; I remember Dileep, who shared the screen for that scene with him, raving about him. Being a police officer himself, he knew how to act like one exactly.”

When Joshiy decided to cast Varma in the role of a villainous politician in New Delhi, the 1987 film which went on to attain a cult status in Malayalam cinema, not many were convinced.

“But, in the role of C.R. Panickar, I wanted someone who had not done a similar role before, and I felt Varma, who had done smaller characters in my films before, would be ideal,” recalled the director.

“He justified my faith in him and that role made him more recognised as an actor.”

Mr. Varma may have been typecast mostly as a senior police officer, but he was remarkably good at it.

With his performances in films such as Nakhakshathangal, in which he played the father of a deaf-dumb girl, he gave indications that he could probably have been used better by Malayalam cinema.

For the past two decades, he has been regularly acting in television serials.

He has been keeping indifferent health for sometime.

The body would be taken to Cherthala and cremated on Tuesday morning.

Condoled

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Culture Minister A.K.Balan condoled the death of the veteran actor.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Varma had managed to find a place in the hearts of the Malayali audience with his performances.

His training in Kathakali contributed to his acting capabilities, the Chief Minister said.

Culture Minister A.K.Balan, in his condolence message, said that Varma was a prominent presence in Malayalam cinema for over three decades.