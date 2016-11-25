Allow use of demonetised currency, demand trade unions

more-in

Central trade unions have demanded that the government allow the continued use of demonetised currency notes till the current crisis abates and make arrangements for adequate availability of new currency notes.

In a joint press note, the INTUC, CITU, AITUC, and AIUTUC said appropriate compensation should be given to the families of those who died due to this “ordeal.”

The unions have asked workers and their trade unions, irrespective of affiliations, to stand by the people and organise agitations throughout the country to raise their voice against the miseries inflicted on them by a “reckless and insensitive government.”

Irresponsible action

The irresponsible and unprepared actions of the government, on the pretext of curbing black money, has in essence held the lives and livelihood of workers, peasants and the common people — none of whom are from the black money community — to ransom, the press note said.

The unions condemned the insensitive, insulting comments and casual behaviour of Union Ministers, the Prime Minister, and ruling party leaders on the sufferings of the people. “Prescription for using credit card and other forms of plastic currency to the suffering millions from the highest position of governance is cruel joke on their daily miseries, hunger and nightmare,” the press note said.

The common people, including women, the old, the disabled and sick persons, were being subjected to severe harassment and intimidation while exchanging their own legitimate demonetised currency notes from the banks. They are forced to stand in long queues for days together and at other places while withdrawing their own meagre savings from ATMs.

It has also caused unimaginable stress and long hours of work, till midnight, for bank employees. Already 74 people, including a number of bank employees, have died owing to the stress and strain, the press note added.