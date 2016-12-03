All set for Haritha-Keralam launch in Pathanamthitta

more-in

The district administration has made elaborate preparations for the launch of various greening projects planned as part of the Haritha Keralam project that begins across the State on December 8.

An official meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister Mathew T.Thomas at the Collector’s chamber here on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the launch of the

project in the district.

District Collector R.Girija told The Hindu that projects relating to conservation of water sources, waste disposal, and agriculture would be launched in each panchayat ward. The Water Resources Minister and Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac would launch the project to clean the canal cutting across the town on December 8, she said.

Mr. Thomas called upon the local body authorities to reach the message to every part of their panchayats. Each panchayat ward would get a one-time allotment of Rs.5,000 for organising the programme and its propagation in the first phase. Extra care should be taken for pollution abatement of water sources like canals, ponds, he said.

Mr. Thomas said integrated and organic farming should be promoted, besides extensive planting of saplings of trees in each panchayat ward.

He said projects to clear weeds, plastic and other waste accumulated in all water sources should be launched, besides constructing temporary check-dams in rivers, as part of the

project.

The Minister said wetland-based activities should be planned in such a way to raise the groundwater table in the locality.

The Collector said beautification of the wayside after clearing the waste would be a major work in all panchayat and municipal limits.

Mr Thomas said each panchayat should prepare a vegetable production calendar with a view to making the State self-reliant in terms of vegetable production.

He said the local self-government institutions, in association with self-help groups attached to the Kudumbasree Mission and farmers’ groups, should effectively utilise the land lying fallow in their jurisdiction.

Veena George, MLA; Annapoornadevi, district panchayat president; Anu S.Nair, Additional District Magistrate; and P.V.Kamalasanan, District Planning Officer, also spoke.