All medical colleges to be super-specialty hospitals: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that all medical colleges in the State would be upgraded to the level of super-specialty hospitals by 2020.

He was opening a new lecture hall and auditorium at the TD Medical College here. He said medical colleges were equipped with modern facilities, but many people tended to ignore them and prefer private hospitals.

He asked doctors not to recommend unnecessary tests and laboratory examinations for patients. There had been complaints of nexus between certain doctors and private laboratories. Doctors should uphold ethical standards, he added.

The staff strength in medical colleges would not be reduced as the government wanted to give better facilities to people. He urged the staff to adopt a friendly attitude to patients.