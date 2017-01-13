Kerala

All medical colleges to be super-specialty hospitals: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a gathering at TD Medical College, Alappuzha, on Thursday.  

more-in

‘Many tend to ignore medical colleges and prefer private hospitals’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that all medical colleges in the State would be upgraded to the level of super-specialty hospitals by 2020.

He was opening a new lecture hall and auditorium at the TD Medical College here. He said medical colleges were equipped with modern facilities, but many people tended to ignore them and prefer private hospitals.

He asked doctors not to recommend unnecessary tests and laboratory examinations for patients. There had been complaints of nexus between certain doctors and private laboratories. Doctors should uphold ethical standards, he added.

The staff strength in medical colleges would not be reduced as the government wanted to give better facilities to people. He urged the staff to adopt a friendly attitude to patients.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2017 12:36:32 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/All-medical-colleges-to-be-super-specialty-hospitals-CM/article17033780.ece

© The Hindu