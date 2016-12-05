Admiral’s Cup Regatta at Naval Academy from today

more-in

The seventh edition of the Admiral’s Cup Regatta, an annual international sailing event being hosted by the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here, will be flagged off in the waters of the Ettikkulam Bay of the academy on Wednesday.

Naval cadets from 25 international naval academies are competing in sailing on Laser (Radial) class sail boats in the waters of the Ettikkulam Bay at Ezhimala. An INA press said here on Monday that cadets from Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela would participate in the regatta. The cadets of the INA are also participating in the event.

The Indian Navy instituted the regatta as a fleet race in a single crew Olympic class Laser (Radial) sail boat in 2010 when eight international naval academies participated. The participating teams would be competing in 16 races spread over four days with each country being represented by two boats. The Admiral’s Cup would be awarded to the best team winning the championship on the basis of their combined performance. In addition, individual medals would also be presented. Last year, the U.S. team won the cup, the release added.

The competitive races are scheduled from December 7 to 9. Teams from Canada, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, and Singapore are participating in the regatta here for the first time, the release said.