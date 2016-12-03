Adivasi woman dies aftergiving birth to dead child

more-in

A 20-year-old Adivasi woman gave birth to a dead child and died soon afterwards inside the Makoottam forest in Karnataka bordering Iritty here on December 2.

It took nearly 20 hours for the police and Tribal Department officers to take the bodies of the baby girl and her mother back to the Aralam tribal resettlement area for funeral.

The deceased have been identified as Mohini, daughter of Leela, a Paniya tribal woman, who has been assigned land in the tribal resettlement area in the erstwhile Block 13 of the Aralam farm here.

Mohini's husband, Rajesh from the Makoottam Adivasi colony, was present at the hut where she died while giving birth to the child around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The police said the bodies of the mother and the child remained at the hut at Thottilpalam in the forest area, about two km from inhabited area. She had been living with her husband and her grandmother at the hut for the past one month, they said.

According to information gathered by the police, she gave birth to a dead child and died after half-an-hour.

Rajesh moved to the forest area and erected the hut there six months ago as he earned his living by gathering forest produce. He had also brought his pregnant wife and her grandmother a month ago, the police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the mother and child died in childbirth because of lack of medical care during the delivery. The bodies were brought to Aralam and cremated at the plot of her mother at Block 13 of the farm.