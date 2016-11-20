Action against CPI(M) leaders

more-in

The CPI(M) State committee has decided to demote two members of the party’s Kottayam district committee and censure two leaders in the State capital for dereliction of their responsibilities in the Assembly elections.

The committee decided to demote C.P. Ibrahim and Saseendran, members of the Kottayam district committee, to party area committees based on the charge that they had not fulfilled the duties assigned to them in the Poonjar Assembly constituency. The party conducted an inquiry into the allegations.

It decided to censure former party Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Pirappancode Murali and district committee member B.S. Rajeev for their failure to discharge their duties to the full in the Vattiyoorkkavu Assembly constituency.

The committee told former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, who was in charge of the elections at the district level, that he should have shown greater diligence.