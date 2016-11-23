Kerala

AVHAC elated over government decision

The Aranmula Heritage Village Action Council (AHVAC) has welcomed the government decision to withdraw clearances given for the airport.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, P. Induchoodan, council president, said the government should also take necessary steps to distribute the excess land identified in Aranmula among the landless people, after officially declaring it excess land, without any further delay.

Mr. Induchoodan also lauded the government for withdrawing the previous UDF government’s decision to take 10 per cent stake in the controversial airport company.

