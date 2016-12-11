ASC rejects admission of 277 engg. students

more-in

The J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) for professional colleges has cancelled admissions to B.Tech courses of 277 students admitted in the NRI quota in 12 engineering colleges in the State.

The admissions were rejected as these colleges did not have the special approval from the AICTE for admitting students in the NRI quota. The ASC has written to the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) asking it to remove these students from the university rolls.

The 12 colleges are the Cochin College of Engineering; Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology for Women; Musaliar College of Engineering; Musaliar College of Engineering and Technology, Pathanamthitta; SCMS College of Engineering; Sree Ernakulathappan College of Engineering and Technology; St. Thomas College of Engineering, Chengannur; St. Thomas College of Engineering, Kannur; UKF College of Engineering and Technology; Valia Koonambaikulathamma College of Engineering & Technology; Younus College of Engineering and Technology, Kollam; and Younus Institute of Technology, Kannanalloor.

Further, the ASC has also cancelled the admissions of 83 students who were admitted to three engineering colleges in the State. This was because these students did not have the minimum marks to qualify in the engineering entrance examination.

While the admission of 36 candidates in the Nirmala College of Engineering, Chengannur, were so cancelled, 46 students lost their seats at the SNIT, Adoor, and one student at the Pankaja Kasturi College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

This order has also been forwarded to the KTU.