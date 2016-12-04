A tall order at toll booths at Paliyekkara in Thrissur

more-in

Toll collection, which was stopped after demonetisation, resumes on NH 47

The toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll booth on NH 47, which has been stopped following demonetisation, resumed on Saturday.

Due to shortage of lower denomination currency notes, toll booth workers found it difficult to give balance to passengers.

The situation turned difficult when many tried to pay the toll with Rs.2,000 notes. Serpentine queues formed in front of every booth since morning, with KSRTC and private buses trapped in the queue. Many office-goers were stranded.

Facility to accept credit/debit card was set up in a few booths.

The workers had to take the card swipe machines from one booth to other. The old Rs. 500 notes will be accepted at the booths for toll above Rs. 200 till December 15.

Though a control room was set up to monitor the situation, the traffic block persisted throughout the day.

Many passengers complained that the authorities resumed toll collection without making sufficient arrangements.