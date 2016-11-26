A pioneer on its way out

more-in

HSBC, among the first to provide modern services, to wind up its city operations

The State capital will lose one of its iconic landmarks on November 30, with foreign lender HSBC winding up its operations in the city.

Located prominently at the Vellayambalam junction, the retail outlet is among the 24 branches that are being shut down as part of consolidation of the bank’s network across the country. The establishment, over two decades old, has stood witness to the region’s rapid growth. In fact, it has been seen as a symbol of modern life in a city with strong traditional and cultural roots. The entity had functioned as a branch of the British Bank of Middle East before merging with the HSBC nearly 15 years ago. It is also credited with having one of the earliest ATMs in the city. Many residents reminisced the early days of the bank and recall it as one of the first ones to introduce credit cards and other cashless transactions in the city.

“The services offered by the bank were highly beneficial for government officials and those who used to travel frequently. Credit cards where not much in vogue then and most nationalised banks were yet to gain a footing in modern banking practices,” says M.V. Nair, former Director of Archaeology and retired professor of National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, New Delhi, one of the first customers of the branch. The bank’s customers in the State will have to rely on its Kochi branch from December 1 for various services. According to a HSBC spokesperson, the move to shut shop in Thiruvananthapuram follows a strategic review of its retail business and operations. “HSBC in India intends to grow by enhancing its digital capabilities to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, mobile-led consumer market in India. Over time, this will allow the HSBC to provide customers, no matter where they are, access to secure and easy-to-use services. We will be investing more in digital technologies, particularly in the payments space,” he said, in a communication to The Hindu.