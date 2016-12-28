A murder attempt: Unnithan

more-in

Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan alleged that the attack against on him at the Kollam DCC office complex was in fact an attempt on his life.

“Party leader K. Muraleedharan is behind the attack and the modus operandi is somewhat similar to the attack against me and party colleague Sharat Chandra Prasad in 2004.”

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that in both the instances he escaped “because of my stars.” All those who had criticised Mr. Muraleedharan had been attacked, he said. “Mr. Muraleedharan who was behind the attacks on party leaders T.H. Musthafa and M.P. Gangadharan is a ring leader.”

He said he had informed the Kollam East Police that there were chances of him getting attacked at the DCC office. “It could be because of the bond between MR. Muraleedharan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the police ignored what I said.”

He said he would react if anyone criticised the Congress. In Kerala, the party was being led by V.M. Sudheeran, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. He said it was because he is the KPCC spokesman that he had reacted to Mr. Muraleedharan’s criticism against the party. The Congress should go for a serious retrospection on whether people such as Mr. Muraleedharan should be carried along, he added.