A day after stampede, blame game is on

The stampede at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on the eve of the Mandalam festival on Sunday, injuring 31 pilgrims, has exposed the lack of co-ordination among two key stakeholders — the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board — in managing the huge crowd at the pilgrim centre.

The stampede occurred at the open space between the Malikappuram Devi Temple complex and the media complex immediately after the Deeparadhana at the temple around 6.40 p.m.

The police say that stampede occurred when an iron railing collapsed when devotees on the northern side of the temple complex near Malikappuram, who were waiting for about seven hours to enter the Tirumuttom (temple premises) through the northern gate, surged forward.

Police version

Director General of Police Loknath Behra said TDB failed to strengthen the iron barricades, despite the Police Department’s written request to the effect ahead of the annual pilgrim season.

The police had taken every possible effort to ensure manage the crowd effectively at Sabarimala, he said.

TDB clarification

Meanwhile, TDB member Ajay Tharayil and Chief Engineer G. Muraleekrishnan told The Hindu that the site of stampede was near the steps leading to the Malikappuram flyover when the pilgrims who were coming in and going out jostled at an open space.

Mr. Muraleekrishnan said the TDB works department has strengthened the barricades well before the pilgrim season as suggested by the police. He said the TDB authorities and Pathanamthitta SP S. Harishankar had even conducted a joint inspection at Sabarimala a week before the pilgrim season. Mr. Tharayil said the police have not raised doubts about the strength of the barricades over the past 40 days.

There were also reports that a rope tied by the police between a concrete pillar at the Malikappuram side and an iron girder at the Malikappuram Nadappanthal for crowd control loosened in the surge, leading to the stampede.

CCTV footage from the site could very explain the actual cause of stampede, said a shopkeeper at Malikappuram who witnessed the episode. The shopkeeper said that only five policemen and four Rapid Action Force personnel were present there just before the stampede.

It is also alleged that many a police personnel have gone to the temple premises to worship the Thanka Anki, the shopkeeper said,

“Stakeholders should end their blame game. They should shed their egos and ensure better co-ordination for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage season,” said a senior official.