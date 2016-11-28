A comparison with Naxal Verghese case

more-in

Magisterial inquiry concluded that he was killed in an encounter, but a confession proved otherwise, says forum

Alleging that the magisterial inquiry ordered by the government into the ‘encounter’ killing of two Maoists last week is a farce, the Organisation for the Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) has called for a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge.

The OPDR said that the magisterial inquiry was aimed to paper over the role of the Home Department and to protect the police officers involved in the killing of the Maoists.

OPDR’s State convenor Sabi Joseph recalled how Naxal Verghese, who was shot to death in the Thirunelli jungle in Wayanad district in 1970, was made an ‘encounter death’ by a magisterial inquiry. The inquiry was carried out by the then RDO of Mananthavady.

However, decades later, the CBI reopened the case in the wake of the confession of CRPF constable P. Ramachandran Nair that he had been forced to kill Verghese by K. Lakshmana, who was then a Deputy Superintendent of Police and who later rose to an Inspector General.

A CBI special court, which found him guilty of ‘custodial violence and murder,’ sentenced the then 75-year-old Lakshmana to life imprisonment. Had Ramachandran Nair not confessed years after his retirement from the CRPF, Verghese’s death would still be considered an encounter death in official records, Mr. Joseph said.

He alleged that magisterial inquiry was the best way for a government to wriggle out of such State-sponsored killings as a bureaucrat would normally not put the government in the dock.