A Christmas most memorable

more-in

Class X student Nandita is unlikely to forget this Christmas. Her hand did not quiver when she fed the oldest man at the Karuna Bhavan old age home at Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode. But her heart did.

Nandita was among a group of students from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, who celebrated their Christmas with the elders at the old age home on Wednesday. With bagfuls of cakes, gifts and surprises, the students reached the old age home in the morning, and returned in the afternoon with the hearts filled to the brim with emotion.

“I’m speechless. See them being rejected by their own folks is unbearable,” said Nandita, wiping tears. She was saddened by the plight of the dozens of men and women destined to spend their twilight years at the old age home in spite of having children and relatives.

So were her friends Aparna, Sandra, Husna, Zain, Siddarth and others. They opened a bundle of surprises in front of the residents. They sang, danced and recounted stories that reduced a few to tears.

“Our children should realise the value of relations and the importance of care for the old,” said radiographer P.V. Pradeepan and teacher K. Manoj Kumar, two parents who accompanied the children to the old age home.

Husna said it was the most beautiful Christmas they ever had. They caressed each man and woman at Karuna Bhavan, heard their life stories, consoled them, and promised to come back. Darlin P. George, chairperson of Living Life Trust, reminded the students of the importance of taking care of their parents. In unison, they pledged that they would.

“This is the best we can give our children this Christmas,” said school principal Ancilla George.