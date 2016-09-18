About 95 per cent of MP local area development funds received during the 16th Lok Sabha has been spent, according to K.C. Venugopal, MP. Of the Rs.7.5 crore received, Rs.7.15 crore has been spent. Mr.Venugopal termed it a remarkable achievement at a review meeting held at the Collectorate recently.

Funds have been set apart for buying a hi-tech ambulance for coastal areas. Efforts are also under way to set up a centre for fitting artificial legs at the district hospital. The MP has asked the district medical authorities to facilitate setting up of the centre. He has also sought measures to expedite installation of computers allocated to schools by making use of the MP funds.