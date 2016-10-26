A 90-year-old man was seriously injured when he was attacked allegedly by a pack of stray dogs while lying in the sit-out of a house at Varkala near here on Wednesday, police said.

Raghavan, was attacked by six stray dogs around 4.30 AM this morning, they said.

The injured nonagenarian is in a serious condition at the Trivandrum Medical college hospital. He has received deep wounds on his head, face, neck and legs, hospital sources said.

A 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a large pack of stray dogs in August on a suburban beach at Kanjiramkulam here.

Activists of the youth wing of a political party had taken out a procession recently carrying dogs carcasses tied to poles following which the state government was asked by the Supreme Court to file a response within three weeks on the action taken.

The apex court had on September 14 said compassion should be shown to stray dogs but these animals should not be allowed to become a menace to society and a balance needs to be struck.